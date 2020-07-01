Coronavirus Wednesday Update-Lake County
(Chicago, IL) The end of June brought continued decent news when it comes to the Coronavirus fight in Illinois.
Health officials on Tuesday announced 724 new cases of Covid-19 along with 23 fatalities, including 2 in Lake County. While the state saw an average of 168 more cases per day over the last week, there was an average of over 46-hundred more tests a day in that same 7-day period.
Positive infection rates continue their steady fall with that increased testing, as the state rate is now below 9%, and Lake County’s sits just above 11.5%.
Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients did tick up statewide once again, but are still lower than their levels at this point last week…and remain nearly 35-hundred hospital beds and 900 ICU beds lower than April 28th highs.