Coronavirus Wednesday Update

(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus percentages continue to fall across the area, including one of the lowest daily rates recorded.

Illinois health officials announced 546 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday and 87 deaths, including three in Lake County. The state’s death toll now stands at 6,485, while Lake County bumped up to 389.

All positive infection rates fell, including the daily rate, which was at just 1.8%. The 7-day rolling rate, which started the month over 6%, has fallen to 2.8%.

Overall hospitalizations fell once again, while ICU use by Covid patients remained relatively unchanged.