Council Approves 2nd License for Red Zone

The Kenosha City Council approved a second probationary cabaret license for Red Zone, two weeks after a permanent license was denied. The bar, in the 48-hundred block of Sheridan Road, had been the subject of complaints from the neighborhood and, after a lengthy discussion by the council two weeks ago, lost the right to play live music or have a DJ. Now Red Zone’s second probationary cabaret license was approved by a 15-1 vote. Council President Anthony Kennedy says that the city continues to work with the bar’s owner.

The attorney for Red Zone’s owner, Anthony Nudo, told the council that they will continue to play the same music as before.

The probationary license will be up for review and renewal in June.