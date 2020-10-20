Council Approves Changes to Cabaret License Ordinance

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council approved changes to the city’s cabaret license ordinance after weeks of discussion on the issue.

The move was opposed by the Tavern League of Wisconsin which believes the changes would put an unfair burden on law abiding establishments.



Among the changes, bars or taverns that want to have live music would have to submit a security plan, although some of what required in that plan was changed on the fly Monday night before approval.

10th District Alderperson Anthony Kennedy said that he supports the measure despite the negative feedback.

Kennedy was referred to numerous complaints that problem establishments have caused in recent months.

However, 6th District Alderman David Paff-who seconded a motion to delay the measure earlier in the meeting-says that bar owners and musicians are constituents too.

The changes were approved 15-2 and take effect for existing license holders next year.