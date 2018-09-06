Council Approves Changes to City Administrator Position

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha City Council has approved changes as to who can become the next city administrator. Under the changes any candidate for the job can be a current civil servant-which the previous ordinance allowed-or an employee under contract with the city.

The changes were approved on a 15-0 vote. A candidate for administrator is nominated by the mayor and is subject to council approval.

The council also approved an employee loan agreement with the Kenosha Water Utility which allows General Manager Ed St Peter to take on some of the City Administrator duties over the next few months.

Current City Administrator Frank Pacetti is retiring at the end of the year and is expected to oversee the 2019 budget process for the city. St Peter will handle operational matters that are usually assigned to the position.