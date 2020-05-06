Council Approves Covid-19 Housing at Carthage

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha Common Council approved a plan this week that will allow first responders to live in voluntary isolation at two residence buildings on the Carthage College campus at no charge if they have been exposed to COVID-19.

Other city employees who have been exposed to the virus would be eligible to stay there as well. The isolation areas would be in the Oaks Residential Village where no students currently live.

The employees would be able to stay on campus until about two weeks after the “Safer at Home” order expires. The measure was completed so that the workers do not have to worry about going home and exposing their families.