Council Approves Multi-Million Dollar Development; 22nd Ave Reconstruction

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha Common Council approved a project that will bring a major investment to the city.

The council approved a multi-million dollar development for Downtown Kenosha. It will be built by Lake Terrace LLC at 5th Avenue and 59th Street. The land is now vacant and is touted as the last vacant property downtown after the previous structure was razed.

14th District Kenosha Alderman Dan Prozanski says that the city selling that land for 100-thousand dollars instead of much more shows a willingness to invest in the project.

Also at last night’s meeting the council approved the latest round of reconstruction of 22nd Avenue between 75th and 65th streets. That work will swing into full gear in the next few weeks.