Council Approves New Health Provider For City Employees

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha city employees will have a new health care provider for clinical care.

Precision Health care will operate a walk-in clinic for city employees and their families after approval by the Kenosha Common Council last week.

17th district Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the new service agreement will not only take care of city employees, it will also save taxpayers money.

Besides the in-person health services, virtual visits will also be made available.