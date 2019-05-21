Council Approves Parkway Ordinance

KENOSHA, WI—The Kenosha Common Council approved an ordinance change which will allow residents to place decorative items on the parkway in front of their homes.

The ordinance’s sponsor, 3rd district Alderman Jan Michalski says that the proposal stems from residents in his district that wanted to put a bird bath on a tree stump in front of their home. He says that since maintaining the area is the residents responsibility they should be allowed to whatever they want.

17th district Alderman David Bogdala says that while he’s not opposed to the plan he wanted some tighter language about what would be allowed.

After a lengthy discussion about what is-and isn’t-aesthetically pleasing, and a proposal to ban bathroom fixtures from being used, the measure passed on a 12-2 vote.