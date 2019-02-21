Council Approves Purchase of 3 Downtown Buildings

KENOSHA, WI–The city of Kenosha is about buy three properties downtown as part of its Downtown Vision Plan. That plan calls for the city to tear down several buildings-including city hall-and redevelop the area.

A new municipal building would be erected at Sheridan Road and 56th street, and a green space as well as residential units would be created. In all, the project could be worth $400 million.

At last night’s meeting, the common council approved the purchase of three adjoining properties near the 5500 block of 8th avenue. They may close on the purchase as early as next week.