Council Approves Two Appointments; Alderperson Criticizes Lack of Diversity

The Kenosha Common Council approved two appointees at this week’s meeting, but not without controversy.

Matt Krauter will be the city’s new Clerk-Treasurer while Timothy Casey is the city’s new Development Director. However the appointments came under fire from Alderperson Holly Kangas who said that appointments are not diverse enough. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian defended his record on diverse appointments in the city.

17th District Alderperson David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the candidates went through an independent process before being hired.

The council also turned away a potential business named the “Erotic Drip Sip-N-Paint” based on being uncomfortable with the name.

While the council expressed support for the “sip and paint” concept, most said the name would have to be changed before approval. The owner apparently plans to reapply after dropping the “erotic” part of the name.