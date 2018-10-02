Council Approves Water Safety Resolutions

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha City Council approved a pair of resolutions aimed at water safety in Lake Michigan at last night’s meeting. The Council also took the next steps in approving two ordinances on the same issue. The Council approved a resolution by Mayor John Antaramian that would place life rings on the north and south piers as well as by the mouth of the Pike River.

With that approval, the life ring kiosk on the south pier could be placed by the end of the week. Additionally the council gave the thumbs up to a resolution by Alderman Daniel Prozanski creating “Lake Michigan Safety Awareness Month” each May.

The resolution calls on the U.S. Coast Guard and other local organizations to educate middle and high school students in water safety through presentations at different schools. The ordinances aimed at protecting the life ring kiosks and forbidding jumping off the piers received their first reading and could be up for final approval later this month.