Council Council To Consider Raise For Next Mayor

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The new mayoral term may bring a raise to the city’s top office.

The Kenosha Common Council preliminarily approved a measure this week that would incrementally raise the mayor’s monthly salary beginning in 2024 followed by raises in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

The initial raise in April 2024 would be approximately 2-thousand dollars a month-followed by a 300 dollar a month raise each of the next three years-if the measure receives final council approval.

It is widely speculated that Kenosha will have a new mayor in 2024 and the race for the mayor is expected to take shape in the new year.