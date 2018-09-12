Council Looks to Improve Lake Front Safety

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha City Council may take up measures aimed at improved safety along the city’s lakefront. Since a teen drowned in Lake Michigan last week after jumping off the north pier, citizens and city officials alike have been discussing ways to improve safety.

Two new proposed ordinances could possibly do just that. A proposal by Alderman Dan Prozanski forbids anyone from entering Lake Michigan within 150 feet of a pier, jetty, breakwater, or the mouth of the Pike River. The penalty for doing so would be a 1-thousand dollar fine.

City officials are also looking to come to an agreement with federal agencies who own the north and south piers in Kenosha’s Harbor for the addition of life saving rings placed in kiosks along the piers.

The second proposal, by Alderman David Bogdala would penalize anyone who would damage or steal those life rings.