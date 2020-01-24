Council Opposes New TIF Legislation

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

The Kenosha Common Council approved a resolution this week urging the State Legislature to oppose two bills that would change regulations regarding tax incremental districts and financing.



The sponsors of the resolution say that the bills are bad policy because it removes local control from the taxing process, and would hamstring the city when it comes to financing various projects.

As an example 17th district Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that usage of a TIF District was instrumental for repairs along Kenosha’s lakefront.

TIF and TID districts refer to the areas where municipalities borrow money against future taxes in that area to pay for different projects.

The state wants to change how those districts are implemented and managed, including requiring a unanimous vote to make any changes once they’re in place.

The resolution passed on a 12-2 vote with Alderpersons Paff and Kangas voting against it.