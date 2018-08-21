Council Passes Tax Referendum For November

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha City Council has approved a public safety referendum for November. It will ask voters to allow the city to increase the property tax levy to raise extra money for five new police officers and two new firefighters.

It passed 13-1. The lone no vote, 6th district Alderman David Paff, said his constituents are against it because fire station 4 is being decommissioned.

13th district alderman Curt Wilson says that with restraints put on local governments by state law, the city needs the referendum to keep up public safety and the referendum would only be a start for meeting the city’s needs.

If passed the levy increase would raise $900,000 for the new officers. The city’s portion of the property tax bill is still expected to decrease.