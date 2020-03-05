Council Pushes Back on Emergency Services Changes

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha’s leaders are pushing back against a local hospital’s changes to emergency services. Froedtert Hospital Kenosha Campus, formerly Kenosha Hospital, moved its critical care unit to its Pleasant Prairie facility-a.k.a-St Catherine’s Hospital, six miles down the road.

That’s raising concerns over emergency travel times as well as under service in the eastern part of the city. This week the Kenosha Common Council passed a resolution opposing that move and asking it to be reversed.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the city built its new fire station with the then-current location for the trauma center in mind. Beyond that, Bogdala says that it’s hard to know all the negative outcomes the move could create.

Hospital officials dispute that the change is a major one saying that critical care is available throughout the Downtown Campus. The council urges Kenosha citizens to write or call hospital officials to express their displeasure at the changes.