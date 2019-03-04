Council to Consider E-Cigarette Ordinance Changes

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha City Council may be ready to tackle to use of e-cigarettes in public and by minors tonight. The council agenda lists an ordinance change for a second reading that would regulate the use of the cigarette alternative in public and would also restrict the sale and use by those under 18 years of age.

The Public Safety and Welfare Committee approved the changes on a 5-0 vote. The council is also scheduled to vote on a nearly 8-million dollar measure for Kennedy Park revetment repairs, awarding the contract to Illinois-based Luhr Brothers Inc.

Aldermen will also vote on a contact for an architectural firm to provide a structure report on the historic Simmons Library.