Council to Consider New Lake Front Safety Measures

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha City Council will consider a measure at their next meeting which is aimed at improving safety along the city’s lakefront. The resolution would move $2,000 in the city’s capital improvement plan from usage for Simmons Island Park improvements to the new Kenosha Lakefront Safety Enhancements.

The resolution’s author, 17th district Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that he feels the city needs to do more to keep swimmers and beach goers safe.

One of the new additions would be more warning signs near the treacherous area where the Pike River meets Lake Michigan.

The city would accept a donation of a life ring kiosk which, with permission, would be placed on the Kenosha Pier. The pier is owned by the Army Corps of Engineers and the city could lease portions of the pier so the rings could be added.