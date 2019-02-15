Council to Seek 2nd District Replacement

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha Common Council is preparing to fill the seat left vacant by John Fox’s departure from office. The 2nd district aldermanic seat will officially be opened at Wednesday’s meeting. The city will then take applications from interested parties to fill the seat. 17th district alderman David Bogdala explained some of the process to WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha.

Bogdala says that former 2nd district alderperson Rhonda Jenkins has expressed interest in returning to her old seat. The person who eventually represents the 2nd district will have to receive a majority vote from the common council.