Council Yanks Two Cabaret Licenses; Makes Posting Mask Policy Mandatory

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha Common Council has voted to not renew the cabaret licenses of two troubled establishments in the city.

Not a single alderman voted to extend Rain Bar’s ability to host live music or a DJ and Alderperson Anthony Kennedy was the lone dissenting vote for the license of Red Zone. Both bars have had numerous police calls over the past several months, including a recent call to Red Zone for a shooting.

Both businesses had added more security cameras and personnel but the measures weren’t enough to prevent the unrest and disturbances to the surrounding neighborhood.

The council also voted to require bars and restaurants to post their mask wearing policy on the doors of the business. Mask wearing by employees to prevent the spread of Covid-19 remains recommended but voluntary.