Country Thunder Arrest and Citation Totals Released

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Country Thunder arrest and citation totals have been released.

There were nine felony arrests including three for child abuse, two for bail jumping as well as battery, strangulation, threats to an officer, and endangering safety.

16 misdemeanor arrests were recorded-seven for disorderly conduct, 5 for resisting an officer, as well as obstructing, hit and run, theft, and criminal damage to property.

60 citations were issued-the most by far were the 37 for underage drinking.

Total County Ordinance Citations – 60

Underage Alcohol Violation – 37

Obstructing/Resisting an Officer – 4

Disorderly Conduct – 8

Trespass to Land – 2

Possession of Marijuana – 1

Identification Card Violation – 1

Theft-2

Defraud Recreational Facility-5

Uniform Traffic Citations – 1

Operate Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, 1st Offense – 1

Misdemeanor Criminal Arrests – 16

Disorderly Conduct – 7

Obstructing Officer-1

Resisting an Officer – 5

Hit and Run-1

Theft-1

Criminal Damage to Property-1

Felony Criminal Arrests-9

Bail Jumping – 2

Child Abuse- Intentionally Cause Harm to Child-3

Substantial Battery-1

Strangulation/Suffocation-1

Battery/Threats to Injure Officer-1

Second Degree Endangering Safety-1