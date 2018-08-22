County Board Approves Marijuana Referendum

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha County voters will get to have their say this fall on medicinal marijuana. The Kenosha County Board voted 13-8 to put an advisory referendum on the November 6th ballot which asks voters if the drug should be legalized.

The referendum is non-binding, but if passed it urges state lawmakers to take up legalization.

While marijuana is still an illegal, schedule one drug under federal law, several states have legalized it for medicinal and even recreational use with little to no interference from federal law enforcement.