County Board Chair to Take 30-Day Rehab Stint

Vander Tuuk 7-31-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Board Chairman is taking a leave of absence to address a drug addiction issue. Aaron Lawlor announced on Monday that he would be stepping away from his duties for 30-days while he checks himself in to a location of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Treatment Center. Lawlor said addiction has damaged his personal life and finances, and he is looking to make things right, then get back to work. While Lawlor is gone, vice chair is Carol Calabresa will serve in the chairman role on an interim basis.