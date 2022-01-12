County Board Ethics Probe Underway; Members Reportedly Given Country Thunder Passes and More

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–An ethics probe is underway into several members of the Kenosha County Board.

The probe stems from questions surrounding the visit by several supervisors to the Country Thunder grounds during last summer’s event.

At the July 2021 County Board Meeting, Supervisor Sandra Beth recapped for the board her visit to the grounds.

Supervisor Erin Decker then questioned that revelation.

County Board members are not allowed to receive anything of value from groups which may be an undue influence on future votes. However supervisors are allowed to meet with such groups to learn more about them.

Besides Supervisor Beth, the other members being looked into are Daniel Gaschke, Boyd Fredrick, Zach Rodriguez, and Sharon Pomaville.

The investigation is being done by outside counsel and no report has yet been filed.