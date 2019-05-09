County Board Strikes Land Deal With Parkside

KENOSHA The Kenosha County Board approved an agreement with the University of Wisconsin Parkside to share access to land adjacent to Petrifying Springs Park.

Under the terms of the deal, the county pays the university one dollar per year for 50 years to share access to the 139 acres between the campus and the park, 76 acres of which are on the Pike River floodplain.

Both the school and the county will work to ensure access to and maintenance of that land. The agreement contains a mutual option for a second 50 year term.

Opponents of the plan say they’re concerned that taxpayer money may be used for projects on a tract of land not owned by the county.

However any additional funding from the county towards the agreement would need board approval.