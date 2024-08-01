County Committee Considers Revised Ethics Policy On Political Campaigning

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County is considering a revised ethics policy that would limit political campaigning on county property.

The County Board’s Executive Committee has unanimously voted to refine the proposal, which allows officials and employees to campaign on personal time but bans such activities on county property, using county equipment, or wearing county uniforms.

The policy aims to address concerns about public perception and First Amendment rights.

Additionally, a revision to the procedure for investigating ethics complaints involving the County’s Corporation Counsel was approved, stipulating that such cases be reviewed by the district attorney if the county executive and board chair cannot agree on an outside counsel.

The Legislative Committee will review the revisions on August 20.