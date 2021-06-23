County Committee Upholds the Demotion of Sheriff’s Officials

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha County Board committee has upheld the demotion of a Kenosha County Sheriff’s department official.

In a 6-1 vote this week, the Kenosha County Finance Committee upheld the demotion of Sgt Bill Beth.

Beth is alleged to have devised a scheme whereby salaried exempt supervisors in the department would take paid leave in exchange for working overtime hours. Authorities also say that Beth lied when investigators were looking into the scheme.

Beth was formerly a captain in the sheriff’s department where he’s worked since 1995. He was the county’s deputy director of emergency management and public information officer among other roles over his career.