County Health Department to Move in New Direction in Fight Against Virus

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—As the number of Covid-19 cases remains largely stable in Kenosha County the Health Department is moving into a new phase in its fight against the virus.

Director Dr Jen Freiheit told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that given public fatigue over lockdowns and cancelations, a new strategy is needed.

Freiheit says that she has three main concerns, including the work load in her department, the effect the virus has on the vulnerable population, and not knowing what could come next.

Dr Freiheit says that the county is keeping an eye on a number of different trends locally and nationally as it makes plans for the future.