County Offices Announced Changed Times/Reduced Hours

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County officials have announced reduced hours of operation in the wake of the Coronavirus emergency.

While Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser announced this week that nonessential services would be temporarily suspended, the constitutions officers of County Clerk, Treasurer, and Register of Deeds will operate in a limited fashion.

The Clerk’s office will be open for marriage licenses only, while the Treasurer’s office asks that most business be done online. Both offices will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 1 until 4 PM.

Vital records will not be processed in person by the Register of Deeds office. Applications for those records can be picked up at the days and hours the other offices are open, but they must be dropped off later or mailed to the office.