County Schools’ Enrollment Rises

KENOSHA, WI–While Kenosha Unified enrollment is down more students are attending schools in the western Kenosha County. Schools west of the I had a net enrollment increase of 132 students in its third Friday count, with seven out of the 10 county elementary schools having more students in class this year.

Brighton School has more resident students than students from open enrollment for the first time, while Wheatland Center School’s enrollment increase by 45 was due to increases in both resident and open enrollment students. Wheatland also benefited from growth in 4K enrollment as did Randall School. Residential growth in also a contributing factor for the uptick in students.

At the high school level, Westosha Central has 34 more students while Wilmot actually went down by 11.