County Seeks Applications & Nominations for Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP; KENOSHA COUNTY GOVT)–The Kenosha County Executive’s Office is now accepting applications and nominations of individuals to fill two seats on the county’s Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.

These appointments are for three-year terms to begin in January 2023. Both seats are currently vacant, due to the recent resignations of two commission members for personal reasons.

As outlined in a resolution adopted by the County Board in 2021, the commission is to reflect the diverse racial and ethnic makeup of Kenosha County as determined by the most recent census information, with five of the seven non-County Board commissioners representing racial and ethnic minorities in Kenosha County.

The mission of the commission is to realize greater racial equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education and ongoing review of current policies and procedures, as to implement transformative ideas born through research, collaboration and community engagement.

More details about the commission, including links to the resolution creating it and the application and nomination forms, are available at

https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2123/Racial and-Ethnic-Equity-Commission

Or contact the Office of the County Executive at 262-653- 2600 or [email protected].

The application deadline is Nov. 11.

Individuals who are nominated by others will be contacted by the County Executive’s Office and provided with the application materials.