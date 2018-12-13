County Thunder Campground Sold

Sold auction in the design of information related to trade

GENOA CITY, WI–The campground for Country Thunder in western Kenosha County has been sold. The Jortat farm where festival goers camped out each summer for years will reportedly undergo improvements.

The 90 acre property was sold to a Texas based firm for one-point-45 million dollars. No negative effect on the festival or the usage of the property for camping is expected.

Next year’s festival will not be impacted and no definite timeline for any changes has been announced.

Kenosha County records say that the farm is valued at over $89,000.