Couple Assigned to Lake County Naval Base, Found Dead in Cook County

(Wheeling, IL) A couple assigned to the Great Lakes Naval base in North Chicago were discovered dead in Cook County. The unnamed man and woman were found dead in a vehicle just before 5 o’clock Sunday morning in Wheeling. Police say the pair were confirmed to be in a romantic relationship, and both died of apparent gunshot wounds. The subjects were both said to be part of the Navy assigned to Great Lakes, but neither lived on the North Chicago base. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-6-22)