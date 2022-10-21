Court Temporarily Blocks President’s Student Loan Forgiveness

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A federal appeals court has issued a stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plans to forgive student loan debt.

The Eight Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay Friday evening.

Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration’s program to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in student loan debt.

A notice of appeal to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed late Thursday, hours after U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis ruled that since the states of Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina failed to establish standing, “the Court lacks jurisdiction to hear this case.”