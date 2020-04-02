COVID-19 Affecting Wisconsin Primary

The governor is deploying the National Guard to help staff polling sites for the state’s presidential primary. Election clerks say poll workers are quitting in droves in fear of contracting the coronavirus during Tuesday’s election. More than 100 municipalities have reported they lack enough people to staff even one polling site. Gov. Evers told a federal judge in a filing that he’ll use Wisconsin Army National Guard members as poll workers. U.S. District Judge William Conley is handling lawsuits seeking to postpone the election. He hinted during a hearing Wednesday that he’s considering a number of options, including moving the election to May 12.

In a statement released last night, Gov Evers said that he would change the date of the election if he could, but that would require the consent of the State Legislature, which is not currently in session. Evers’ statement comes after criticism from Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders who said that the upcoming Wisconsin Presidential Primary should be postponed as 15 other states have done.

Today is the last day to request an absentee ballot for the April 7th election if you’re a regular or overseas voter. Your municipal clerk must have the request by 5 PM. Friday is the request deadline if you’re indefinitely confined.