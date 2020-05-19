Covid-19 Cases Continue To Rise in Kenosha; New Testing Site to open

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Kenosha County went up by 20 on Monday for a total of 858 positive tests. That marks a 21 percent increase in cases over the past week as testing continues to grow in the county. There have been 18 deaths. Kenosha County has reported more than 4-thousand negative tests.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an infection rate of 503-point-8 per 100-thousand people, and a 2-percent death rate. There is also a new testing site opening up in the parking lot of the Pick N Save on 75th Street. You’ll need a virtual screening before being approved for that testing site.

