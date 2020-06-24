Covid-19 Cases Trickle In on Tuesday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Covid-19 cases continue to trickle in, with six added to Kenosha’s total Tuesday.

Kenosha now has recorded one thousand four hundred twenty five positive cases of the virus and 39 deaths. No new fatalities were reported yet this week.

A drive thru Covid-19 testing site administered by the National Guard will be operating from ten until six today in the parking lot of the Kenosha Municipal Building.

You do not need an appointment and do not have to be experiencing any symptoms to be tested.