Covid-19 Numbers Lake County & Illinois 11/30/2020

(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 454 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Sunday, but no recorded deaths for the first time since November 13th.

In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations increased slightly for the first time in 8 days, and ICU use stands at 71% capacity.

The Region’s positivity stands at 12.8 percent, down nearly 3 percent in two weeks. Statewide, just under 72-hundred confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases were added on Sunday with 57 deaths.