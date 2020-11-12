Covid-19 Pandemic Update 11/12/2020

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Wisconsin added another near record level of positive Covid-19 tests yesterday. 7-thousand-48 positive cases came in to the Department of Health Services. 62 new deaths were reported while the state’s recovery status is at 76 percent.

There are more than 64-thousand active cases in the state right now. As the Covid numbers continue to rise, the state of Wisconsin has added another category for counties when it comes to case load. The “critically high” category comes amid what authorities are calling an “alarming” number of cases. Doctor Jeff Pothoff (Pro: Pot-hoff) is with the University of Wisconsin…

Kenosha County has had 100 related deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic began. The county has recorded more than 69-hundred thirty cases since testing began, and cases are up 18-percent since last week.

Lake County continues to see an increase in Coronavirus cases as the fall months continue. Illinois Department of Public Health numbers show that the County had 731 confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 reported on Wednesday, with 4 related fatalities.

Probable cases started being added to daily totals at the beginning of the week, though the IDPH doesn’t separate what numbers are confirmed, and what numbers are probable. Region wide, Lake and McHenry County saw another uptick in Covid-related hospitalizations, and ICU use bumped up for the first time in 3 days.

The Region 9 positivity rate currently stands at 14.5%.