Covid-19 Positive Tests at 19 in Kenosha County

Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—There are 19 cases of Covid-19 in Kenosha County as of Wednesday afternoon. Racine now has 7; Wisconsin has 585 cases and 6 deaths. There are now more than 10-thousand negative tests.

Dr Jen Freiheit told WLIP that officials are analyzing tests to try and determine any patterns or new symptoms but a lack of tests continues to make that difficult.

Dr Friheit says that the fact that the “Safer at Home ” order has an end date is significant, and should show that there is light at the end of tunnel.