COVID-19 Pushes Illinois High School Fall Sports to Spring

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) COVID-19 has forced the Illinois High School Association to push most fall sports into the spring. The IHSA decision means football, boys soccer and volleyball will move to a February-to-May season.

The decision came hours after the Governor announced new youth sports guidelines, with heavy restriction on sports considered “high risk.” Less risky youth sports will have fewer restrictions. The new guidelines are said to affect everything from high school sports to travel sports, to recreational leagues.

Professional and collegiate sports are excluded.