Covid-19 Report: Monday Numbers-Lake County & Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus testing increased after a sharp drop on Sunday, leading to a rise in Illinois cases.

The state reported 1,173 new confirmed cases, an increase over Sunday. The state also announced 6 new fatalities, tying a post-peak low for the fifth time since July 6th. Lake County announced 78 new cases, but no new fatalities.

Hospitalizations bumped up slightly, but ICU use by Covid patients fell for the 6th time in the past week, and sit just 4 beds over the post-peak recorded low.

The state’s overall positive infection percentage has fallen nearly 2 percentage points since the beginning of the month and currently stands at 7.14%.

Lake County’s rate has fallen over 2 points this month and currently stands at 9.24%.