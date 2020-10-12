Covid-19 Testing Avaliable on Mondays & Fridays Thru December

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Regular coronavirus testing in Kenosha will be available between now and December. Testing will be available Mondays beginning today and continuing through December 7th, except the day after Thanksgiving.

Tests will be administered at the Kenosha County Job Center on Sheridan Road. On Fridays beginning this week through December 4th, tests will be administered at the Kenosha County Center on Highways 50 and 45 in Bristol.

No appointment is necessary and results will be available within seven days. Those who had close contact with an infected person will have to quarantine during that time.

Anyone 5 and up can be tested and do not have to be showing Covid symptoms.