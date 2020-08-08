Covid-19 Update for Wisconsin and Kenosha County 8/8/2020

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday, Aug. 8 reported an increase of 1,165 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state — bringing the total to 59,933 statewide. In Kenosha County, 12 new cases were reported, making the countywide total to 2,609.

Saturday’s rise in cases was the greatest single-day increase thus far. The previous high was 1,117 new cases reported on July 21. It is the sixth time that 1,000 or more new cases were reported on a single day.

The DHS also reported six new deaths for a total of 996. 4,980 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19, representing 8.3% of all positive cases.