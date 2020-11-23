Covid-19 Update-Kenosha County and Wisconsin 11/23/2020

MADISON, WI (WLIP)–There were some encouraging Covid-19 numbers released from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Sunday.

The state added three thousand five hundred seven positive tests out of more than nearly 14-thousand nine hundred tests administered. No new deaths were reported in Sunday’s numbers a day after the state surpassed the 3-thousand death mark. That total represents a steep decline from the record levels recorded over the past few weeks.

Kenosha County apparently added 133 positives from Saturday for a total of 8-thousand four hundred twenty five confirmed cases and nine hundred seventeen probable cases.

Wisconsin has more than 75-thousand active cases-more than a fifth of all cases diagnosed since the pandemic began.