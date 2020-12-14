Covid-19 Update: Kenosha; Wisconsin 12/14/2020

MADISON, WI (WLIP)–Wisconsin continued its downward trend of Covid cases Sunday. The state added 2-thousand-757 positive cases out of 12-thousand-175 tests processed. 15 more deaths statewide were reported, with 87 new hospitalizations.

The number of active Covid cases in the state is below 46-thousand or about 10-point-5 percent of the total number of cases since the pandemic began. 88-point-5 percent of cases have recovered.

Kenosha County is approaching the 11-thousand mark of total confirmed cases with 178 deaths reported.