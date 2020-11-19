Covid-19 Update Lake County; Illinois 11/19/2020

(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 310 confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County Wednesday, with 1 related death.

In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations stayed flat, while ICU use continued to bounce between 55 and 58% capacity, which leaves it 2nd best of the state’s 11 zones. The region’s positivity fell for a 2nd straight day to 16%.

Statewide, Wednesday’s numbers included around 8,900 confirmed and probable cases, with 140 related fatalities.