Covid-19 Update Wednesday–Kenosha and Lake Counties

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha has surpassed the three thousand case mark for Covid-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that Kenosha has three thousand sixty-five cases since the pandemic began with more than thirty-four thousand one hundred negative tests. The county’s death toll stands at sixty-four. The fatality rate is at two-point-one percent.

Wisconsin added seven hundred seventeen cases of the virus Tuesday with more than three thousand three hundred negatives. No new deaths were reported and the statewide death rate is at one point four percent.

The state’s recovery rate is just under eighty-nine percent with more than eight thousand one hundred active cases.

Illinois added 1,392 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, and 7 deaths, the 3rd straight day of under 10 new fatalities. Of those, 99 cases were said to be from Lake County, but no deaths were reported in the county for the 3rd straight day.

Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations increased slightly, while ICU was down. Locally, ICU capacity in the two hospital regions that cover Lake County (the Northeast and Northwest suburban hospital regions) stand at 40% and 45%