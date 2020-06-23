Covid Contact Tracing Scam

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County officials are warning residents about a Coronavirus scam making its way through the area.

The scam involves a phone call, text or email claiming to be from a Covid-19 contact tracer asking for personal information.

At least one person has fallen prey to the schemers, while other people have reported the crime, but have not given out any personal information.

Health officials say contact tracers will attempt to call or text you, but are only looking for places and people you have been in contact with…not personal or financial information.